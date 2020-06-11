Water restrictions in place for some western Massachusetts towns

WESTFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Non-essential water restrictions are being implemented in some towns in western Massachusetts.

Southwick, Westfield, and Orange are all mandating water restrictions on their towns in an effort to conserve fresh water during the hot summer season.

Some examples of non-essential water use are irrigation of laws with sprinklers, washing vehicles, and even washing exterior building surfaces, like driveways or sidewalks.

Residents are advised to follow watering schedules implemented by their town.

