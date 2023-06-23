SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Warmer temperatures are here and activities on the water are becoming increasingly popular, but safety is unfortunately not always a priority.

The search for the missing canoeist in Hampton Ponds serves as an important reminder about making water safety a top priority. In Massachusetts, life jackets must be worn by canoeists and kayakers under 12 years old but experts say no matter your age or experience on the water, you should always wear a life jacket.

Executive Director of the Pioneer Valley Riverfront Club, Ben Quick, telling 22News, “A life jacket is your key piece of safety equipment anytime you are on or near the water and if you don’t have one on you should have plan to access to one, because on the unfortunate event that something happens to you or you’re trying to perform a rescue, your life jacket is gonna become the thing that you need to rely on.”

A life jacket is designed to turn you into a face-up position, keeping your mouth and nostrils clear of the water to prevent the risk of drowning. This is particularly important if, for any reason, you are unconscious when you fall into the water.

According to the U.S. Coast Guard, over 80% of people who drown are not wearing a life jacket.