SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Springfield Water and Sewer Commission is informing customers of a water service disruption Tuesday afternoon.

The department says they are aware of the disruption and are working to locate the issue. 22News received calls from several viewers about having no water.

The water department added that they are receiving a high volume of phone calls Tuesday afternoon. If you have a sewer emergency, you are asked to call the emergency line.