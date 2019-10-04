Water shut off scheduled for Chicopee neighborhoods next week

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Water will be shut off for hours in some Chicopee areas on Wednesday, October 9, according to the Mayor’s Office.
Water will be shut off that Wednesday from 7 p.m. to 2 a.m. for the following streets:
- 27 Grattan St
- 14-34 Montgomery St
- 6-223 Sheridan St
- Jackson St – All Addresses
- Taylor St – All Addresses
- Patrick St – All Addresses
- Emmet St – All Addresses
- Sheridan Circle – All Addresses
- Dewey St – All Addresses
- Campbell Place – All Addresses
- Walsh St – All Addresses
- Driscoll St – All Addresses
- Sampson St – All Addresses
City officials are advising that if your water appears brown, run it cold until it’s clear from your tub.
It is also recommended to prepare ahead of time if you use water during the scheduled times.