Water shut off scheduled for Chicopee neighborhoods next week

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Water will be shut off for hours in some Chicopee areas on Wednesday, October 9, according to the Mayor’s Office.

Water will be shut off that Wednesday from 7 p.m. to 2 a.m. for the following streets:

27 Grattan St

14-34 Montgomery St

6-223 Sheridan St

Jackson St – All Addresses

Taylor St – All Addresses

Patrick St – All Addresses

Emmet St – All Addresses

Sheridan Circle – All Addresses

Dewey St – All Addresses

Campbell Place – All Addresses

Walsh St – All Addresses

Driscoll St – All Addresses

Sampson St – All Addresses

City officials are advising that if your water appears brown, run it cold until it’s clear from your tub.

It is also recommended to prepare ahead of time if you use water during the scheduled times.