CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – The City of Chicopee is warning residents that a scheduled water shut off will occur Wednesday.

On Wednesday, August 4, crews will be upgrading water hydrants in the areas of Trilby Avenue and Olsen Street from 8:00 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Residents in the nearby area will not have any water during this time.

The Chicopee Water Department says they have notified residents that will be affected.