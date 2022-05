CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – The City of Chicopee has announced a planned water shutdown for Tuesday.

There will be a water shutdown scheduled for Meadow Street. The addresses effected include 571, 580 and 599 Meadow Street.

The shutdown is scheduled to take place between 8 a.m. through 3 p.m.

If you have any questions you are encouraged to contact the Chicopee Water Department at (413)-594-3420.