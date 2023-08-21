HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – Holyoke Water Works (HWW) will be performing work to a water main, along with flushing hydrants on Wednesday.

According to HWW, a water main tie will be performed at the intersection of Dwight Street and Northampton Street on Wednesday beginning at 9:00 p.m.

Door hangers will notify the residents that are directly impacted by the shutdown. Other residents that are in the surrounding neighborhoods might also see water quality disruptions, such as discoloration, pressure changes, or air in the water that can give it a “milky appearance”.

Holyoke Water will also be flushing hydrants at this time. If you have any questions or water quality concerns, call 413-532-6778.