PALMER, Mass. (WWLP) – The Bondsville Water Department is making emergency repairs Thursday and has shut off water to some residents until further notice.

According to the town of Palmer, the following roads in Bondsville have had their water turned off:

Main Street from the condos to the Fire Department

Stewart Street

Griffin Street

High Street

Hill Street

Crest Street

Spring Center Street

Emergency repairs are being done on the water storage infrastructure and water will be shut off for an unknown amount of time.