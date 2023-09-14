PALMER, Mass. (WWLP) – The Bondsville Water Department is making emergency repairs Thursday and has shut off water to some residents until further notice.
According to the town of Palmer, the following roads in Bondsville have had their water turned off:
- Main Street from the condos to the Fire Department
- Stewart Street
- Griffin Street
- High Street
- Hill Street
- Crest Street
- Spring Center Street
Emergency repairs are being done on the water storage infrastructure and water will be shut off for an unknown amount of time.
