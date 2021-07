CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Crews are working to repair a water main that ruptured on Greenwood Terrace in Chicopee Wednesday.

According to the City of Chicopee, water will be shut off for approximately four hours to homes located at 66 to 130 Greenwood Terrace while crews from the water department repair the waterline.

Notice was released on the City of Chicopee’s Facebook page at 10:49 a.m.