SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Springfield Water and Sewer Commissions and R.H. White Companies, Inc. will be conducting water transmission main repairs on Birnie Avenue beginning Monday.

According to a news release sent to 22News from the Springfield Water and Sewage Commission, the water transmission main repairs will be on Birnie Avenue between Huntington Avenue and Arch Street in Springfield.

This project is expected to begin on Monday and will continue through the month of May. The work will be performed during typical construction hours, which are Monday through Friday from 7:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m., weather permitting.

Birnie Avenue will be reduced to one lane of traffic during this project, but access to abutting businesses, public buildings, and adjacent roads will be maintained. Pedestrians and vehicle traffic will be managed with posted signs and police details.