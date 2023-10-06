SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Springfield Water and Sewer Commission is notifying its customers that its drinking water exceeds the maximum contaminant level for certain chemicals.

Results from two of eight samples taken in the first week of September, showed that the system exceeded maximum level for HAA5. Customers can drink and use their water as normal despite the levels. A representative with the Commission said they’re building another water treatment plant to address this issue.

‘Our current plant was just not designed to remove organic matter which causes the disinfection products,” explained Springfield Water and Sewer Commission Educational Outreach Manager. “When it was built in the 70s we didn’t know about HAA5 and so this new technology will help to monetize our system and remove more of those organics so that way the disinfection products don’t flow out into the system.”

Shea says the treatment plant design is 90% complete and on schedule. Construction is expected to start in 2024.

