Water use restrictions issued for Westfield

WESTFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – If you’re a Westfield resident, restrictions have been put in place as to how you can use water at your home.

All non-essential water use such as washing cars or watering you lawn or garden is only allowed on Tuesday, Thursday, and Saturday before 9 a.m. and after 5 p.m. at odd numbered houses.

The same applies to even numbered houses on Wednesday, Friday, and Sunday.

One resident said he wasn’t surprised to hear about the restrictions.

Mike Creech told 22News, “Water levels are so low right now it’s not enough, you go to the reservoirs they are so low it’s incredible. Barely any water at all.”

Violation of these restrictions can result in fines of up to $50.