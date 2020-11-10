SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Watershops Pond in Springfield continues to be drained, as part of a major flood control project.

The pond was drained over the weekend to protect inner-city neighborhoods from future flooding and improve the Watershops dam. Several cars and a gun were recovered from the pond.

A concern though is the wildlife that may have been in or near the pond prior to the draining.

Springfield Parks Director, Patrick Sullivan, said it’s not a concern.

“Any wildlife would be hibernating at the proper time and I think people will see that the environment will improve from this drawdown from any wildlife aspects. We are working with the DEP as we continue this drawdown.”

Congressman Richard Neal and Mayor Domenic Sarno committed $2.5 million in federal funds to make sure the Watershops Pond dam remains safe for the foreseeable future.