Watershops Pond/Lake Massasoit cleanup day announced, public invited to help

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The City of Springfield will be holding a Community Cleanup day of Watershops Pond/Lake Massasoit on Saturday, September 18 beginning at 9:00 a.m.

The public is welcome to participate in the effort. Keep Springfield Beautiful and the City of Springfield will provide gloves, trash bags, hand sanitizer and face masks for participants. Anyone planning to join in the cleanup should wear appropriate footwear that includes socks and sturdy shoes or boots (not sandals) and to wear long pants, and long sleeves.

Participants are asked to meet in the parking lot of Nathan Bill’s Restaurant at 110 Island Pond Road for registration and coffee. Groups will then head to the designated sites around the perimeter of the pond for cleanup.

The City is also encouraging abutters to clean tree debris (i.e. sticks, branches, leaves, etc.) from sandy shorelines behind their rear yards. This debris can be disposed through the normal yard waste disposal process. All yard waste must meet standard DPW requirements for pickup. Yard waste disposal requirements can be found on the City’s website.

The cleanup is part of the city’s plan to maintain the environmental health of Watershops Pond/Lake Massasoit including the current draining project to allow for necessary resilience upgrades to the dam. Construction work is expected to be completed and refilling of Watershops Pond/Lake Massasoit in the Spring of 2022.