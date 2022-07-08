SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – For thousands of Springfield families summer isn’t complete without recreational activities on Watershops Pond.

The pond is also known as Lake Massassoit. Now that it has been filled with millions of gallons of water and restocked with fish, familiar activities have returned to the waterway.

It’s been nearly two years since necessary technical improvements costing fifty million dollars forced the city to empty the lake.

But, it’s back now in all its glory, and as one East Forest park neighbor told 22News, “he can’t wait to go boating again on Watershops Pond.”