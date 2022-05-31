SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A promise made is a promise kept by the city of Springfield to the folks who enjoy the recreational pleasures of Watershops Pond.

It was the middle of May when Mayor Domenic Sarno promised that the pond, which also goes by the name of Lake Massasoit, would be filled within forty-five days.

People living near Watershops Pond, some for half a century, told 22News that this is what they’ve been waiting for.

David Johnson of Springfield told 22News, “Oh it makes me feel good that it’s open now, me and my children used to go down there when they were younger and fish all the time. Then on the Fourth of July people went down to the point, they could see the fireworks downtown.”

Thirty-five year resident of the Watershops Pond area, Art Roberts can’t wait to resume one of his favorite summertime activities that come from living in proximity.

“Well I haven’t fished in, I don’t have a boat, but I fish down by the point and we just couldn’t do it. A lot of people on the other side of the pond, where Springfield College is, they always fish there,” Art said.

At Watershops Pond dam, the focus of much of the three million dollar improvement project was focused, on millions of gallons of water that have been flowing into a recreational jewel drained for repair almost two years ago.