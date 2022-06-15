SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Springfield Mayor making a trip down to Watershops Pond earlier today, speaking to residents at Loomis Lakeside at Reeds Landing.

The mayor providing both an update to the city’s project, refilling the pond and reconstructing the damn.

Residents were able to take a tour of the pond guided by Mayor Sarno and Police Superintendent Cheryl Clapprood. The refilling project kicked off last month and now, Mayor Sarno tells 22News its almost complete.

Springfield Mayor Sarno said, “Maybe another 30 days depending on rain, then it should be completely refilled. But there’s a good amount of water there now.”

Watershops Pond also recently saw an influx of fish after the city restocked the pond on Tuesday.