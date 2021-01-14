Way Finders receives grant to provide community improvements for older adults in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Springfield Housing Authority received a grant to provide training with community advocates.

According to a news release sent to 22News from Way Finders, a three-year grant for $195,000 was awarded from Tufts Health Plan Foundation to continue working with community advocates to advance age-friendly policies in Springfield.

“Way Finders is thrilled to receive renewed funding from Tufts Health Plan Foundation,” said Keith Fairey, President and CEO of Way Finders. “The work our Community Advocates are doing will benefit not only older adults, but people of all ages in Springfield. These civic-minded residents are learning new skills and using their voices to advocate for projects that will have long-term, meaningful impact.”

The grant program will provide community advocates training for the Flexing Civic Muscle program. It will help older adults in Springfield’s historically underserved neighborhoods by bringing improvements and change to remove barriers responsible for inequities in their environment.

“We are seeing trends —notably food insecurity and the need to ensure our long-term services and supports system advances healthy aging,” said Nora Moreno Cargie, president of Tufts Health Plan Foundation and vice president for corporate citizenship at Tufts Health Plan. “We’ve seen the consequences of generations of systemic racism; we hope these grants will create space to listen and hear older people as they promote policy solutions that make sense for all of us.”

Community advocates for Way Finders provide community development programs to advance equity in housing, economic mobility, and community building.