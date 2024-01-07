HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – While most people were able to stay off the roads Sunday morning some of us still had to head out. Some of those drivers were unlucky enough to become stuck in the snow.

That’s what happened to Noel of Holyoke, whose car became stuck downtown after he had given his brother a ride to work.

Noel told 22News, “I just got stuck in the snow, and a couple of people helped me out. Now it’s about getting a shovel and just doing it myself, you know?”

While this storm is wrapping up, winter is not. MassDOT says it’s a good idea to have winter supplies in your car, such as sand or kitty litter for traction and a snow shovel in case you get stuck during a storm.