Ways to prevent drowning deaths this summer

(WWLP) – Every year, hundreds of children drown in pools and other bodies of water during the summer.

Here is some important life-saving information to help prevent these deaths.

According to the latest statistics from the CDC, there were more than 3,500 drownings each year in the United States between 2004 and 2015.

One in five people who drown are children 14 and younger.

Most of the drownings occurred during the summer months, and all of them were preventable.

Safe swimming starts with knowing the depth of the body of water and if it has a current.

Swimmers have died in recent years in the Chicopee River which is a river that is known to have an extremely strong current. This can be dangerous even for the best swimmers.

If you want to cool off this summer and you’re not near a pool, swim at a city-approved location like Five Mile Pond in Springfield.

There is always a lifeguard there, but parents should still always keep an eye on their children anytime they’re in the water.

If you aren’t a confident swimmer, you should wear a life jacket or only swim in shallow areas.

Veronica Nunez of Springfield told 22News, “If you don’t swim well don’t swim in the deep end, you could drown. Only swim in the shallow part.”

Drinking alcohol while swimming or boating can also be extremely dangerous.