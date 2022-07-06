CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Gas prices are high and more people are feeling a pinch when it comes to the pump.

22News is working for you with ways to save on fuel as gas prices soar. They include:

Avoiding aggressive driving

Keeping your tires properly inflated

Using the right grade of oil

One local business owner shared how he’s adapted his work life in order to find relief at the pump.

“I have a diesel so I’m feeling it,” said Eric Mason, Owner of The Mason Agency in Southwick. “I still have to travel for work… I got out and see clients… we do travel a little less.”

Additional ways to avoid high fuel costs include; avoid idling as this can burn up to half a gallon of gas per hour. You can also use your trunk instead of a roof rack as cargo on your roof increases wind resistance and lowers fuel economy.