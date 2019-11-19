“We just want the gun violence to stop.” Family of 18-year-old homicide victim honors his memory

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Sunday afternoon Dhimani Rivera-Therrien was found shot inside a car on Marlborough Street in Springfield.

He was taken to Baystate Medical Center where he later died from his injuries. He was just 18 years old.

Jacob Montavlo told 22News, “Man, he was just such a great guy. If you didn’t know him, you missed out. He was just such a good guy, such fun, and always happy.”

Just one day after his death, his family and friends came together to carry on his memory. “Just keep his memory keep going on.” said Montavlo. “That’s our brother we have to represent now. We are doing this for him. He’s still with us and you can see how many people loved him.”

Rivera-Therrien marks the fourth homicide in Springfield during the month of November. At the candlelit vigil in his honor, friends and family called for change.

John Vega, a long time friend of Rivera-Therrien told 22News, “We just want the gun violence to stop. We just want it to stop. It’s getting tiring. Families are getting hurt and getting broken apart because of things like this.”

Police and members with the Hampden County DA’s office are looking into what led up to the deadly shooting. At this time, there is no word on any suspects or arrests.