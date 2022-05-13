BRIMFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The first of three annual runs of the Brimfield Flea Market is now underway.

Brimfield’s flea markets are held for a week during May, July, and September, bringing in buyers from all around the globe. Show promoters rent spaces to antique dealers, that sell everything from fine art to vintage clothing. The show had to be scaled back considerably over the past two years because of the pandemic. One dealer told 22News how exciting it is to be back in action.

“This has been phenomenal, the people have come out, they’ve supported us, everybody’s ready to just move on. We’re tired of being trapped inside, this is where we belong, we love it here,” said Mary Chrostowski.

This run of the flea market will last through Sunday, May 15th at 3:00 p.m.