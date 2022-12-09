SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Now with pandemic fears lessening, gatherings are growing more common on campuses throughout Greater Springfield.

The “We The Women” series held on Friday afternoon introduced the Caring Health Center’s Chief operating officer to an audience at Springfield Technical Community College (STCC). Dr. Jacqueline Johnson noted the pandemic-related isolation only increased the importance of getting out.

“I really want people to take away from today’s story that we all have something to offer, and the more we engage in circles and community events, we more opportunity we have to build up this city,” said Dr. Jacqueline Johnson.

Since coming on board at the Caring Health Center 14 years ago, Dr. Johnson has directed a variety of programs including HIV Prevention. Johnson holds a bachelor’s degree in political science and urban development from Mount Holyoke College, as well as a master’s degree in social justice education from the University of Massachusetts, Amherst, and a doctorate degree in Higher Education Leadership and Organizational Studies from Bay Path University, where she is also a member of the faculty, according to a news release sent to 22News from STCC.