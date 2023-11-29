HAMPDEN, Mass. (WWLP) – For more than two decades, speeding has been involved in approximately one-third of all motor vehicle deaths across the United States and residents in the town of Hampden are speaking out against this form of aggressive driving in their community.

Hampden residents think that speeding has become normalized, some saying that they witness speeding on a regular basis on main roads near schools, parks, and local businesses.

22News sat down with Scott Trombly, the Chief of the Hampden Police Department, who says that his officers are doing everything that they can to survey traffic, issue traffic citations, and address speeding concerns. He says that the biggest problem that they run into as a department is lack of staff.

Hampden has smaller police department so they can only send out so many officers at a time to survey the streets. Trombly says that thankfully technology has come a long way and they use different radar tools to determine where and when people tend to speed.

“We try to do the best job we can do in slowing the people down and being out there as much as possible. And if we have to, a citation will be issued. I think we’ve come a long way from being able to do go out and sit there with radar to now where we have a tool that actually gives us data that gives us certain times of the day when the speeds are happening to give our officers more of an opportunity to get out there when it’s actually happening,” said Chief Trombly.

The minimum fine for a speeding violation in the state is $100, $50 for the starting fine. The fine increases by $10 for each additional mile after the first 10 miles over the speed limit. Also, in the state of Massachusetts you have to pay an additional $50 head injury surcharge.

Speeding is a serious traffic violation with potentially severe consequences, from taking a life to having your license suspended. Trombly encourages drivers to be mindful of other motorists and pedestrians on the roads.