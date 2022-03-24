SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – As the temperatures continue to warm up, people are starting to see the resurgence of dirt bikes on Springfield roads.

Springfield Police seized 14 illegal dirt bikes, arrested 12 people, and two criminal complaints were issued last week after dirt bikers were caught riding through city streets.

Local city officials and police departments have formed task forces to stop the illegal use of dirt bikes and ATVs. 22News spoke to Mayor Sarno about the threat dirt bike riders have on the Springfield community.

“We made some major arrests and confiscated a number of bikes and operations and we are going to continue to do that,” Mayor Sarno said. “I’m hoping that this legislation, at the state level, gets passed because we want to destroy these bikes and send a message.”

The Springfield City Council unanimously passed a new city ordinance that now makes it illegal for gas stations in the city to give gas to illegal dirt bikes at the pump.