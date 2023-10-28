CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – The Greater Chicopee Chamber of Commerce will be hosting the third-annual Chicopee Thriller 5K on Saturday.

Half of the proceeds of the 5K road race and two-mile walk will go to the Valley Opportunity Council’s Continuing Education & Career Center to support the cost of their morning and evening ESOL and GED programs, according to the Greater Chicopee Chamber of Commerce.

There will be awards for the best costume, individual and group, and the fastest runners in the women’s and men’s categories. The awards will be given at the afterparty at the Rumbleseat Bar and Grill, and its included with all registrations.

It costs $40 on the day of registration for the walk or run which includes the afterparty with a beverage ticket, and costs $15 for kids under 12 to participate in the pre-race Fun Run.

Runners/walkers are invited to wear their spookiest costumes and to meet at the starting line at the Grise Funeral Home on Springfield Street in Chicopee. Registration opens at 9:30 a.m., with the Kid’s Fun Run at 10:30 a.m., and the walk/run begins at 11:00 a.m.

The race is presented by N. Riley Construction along with other sponsorship support from the Holyoke Medical Center, The Polish National Credit Union, Valley Opportunity Council, Health New England, HUB Insurance Services, Beauty Batlles Lounge, and more.