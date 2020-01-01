Weather outlook for January

CHICOPEE, Mass (WWLP) – The temperature outlook for January from the climate prediction center is warmer than average for the southeastern United States with cooler than average temperatures out west.

For us here in New England, we are looking for near-average temperatures in January. What is average? Typical high temperatures in January are close to 35 degrees. January is usually our coldest month of the year with only slightly warmer temperatures in February. By March, high temperatures start averaging into the upper 40s in the lower Pioneer Valley.

As for rain or snow in January? It’s looking wetter than average for the southeastern United States as well as Montana and the Dakotas.

Here in New England, we are looking for near average precipitation for rain or snow. Usually, January is our snowiest month of the year with 13.5″ of snow for the month on average.

February is our second snowiest month of the year, but of course, we’re coming off a very snowy December with about a foot of snow more than usual last month