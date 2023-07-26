SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – From excessive rain for parts of western Massachusetts earlier this week, to extreme temperatures expected to close out the week, we are seeing it all.

From what seemed like days of thunderstorms, to now a moment of long awaited sunshine. Torrential rains making this summer season a bit wetter than usual here in western Massachusetts, causing hazardous conditions, and leaving flooding in its wake.

But with the rain gone, people had to deal with another weather extreme, hot temperatures, reaching to nearly 90 degrees in some areas. And with more days being even hotter, staying in the shade is another way to beat the heat.

Health experts also advise reducing or rescheduling any outside activities that are strenuous during hot weather, and to take breaks indoors in a cool room with an air conditioner as often as possible.

Cooling centers will be open through Friday in several communities including Agawam, Amherst, both East and Northampton and in Springfield.