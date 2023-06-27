HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – The wedding industry is back and busier than ever in our area since the COVID-19 pandemic.

Business leaders within the industry here in western Massachusetts, taking the time to speak with 22News. While the pandemic may have put a halt to many services back in 2020 and 2021, since then, we are now experiencing a wedding ‘boom.’

Tuesday night at the Log Cabin, those wedding businesses celebrating this major return, and also taking the time to network. Lisa Powers of CJC Events, telling 22News, “If you find somebody you want to work with, or a location that you want to have your wedding, don’t delay. Book your vendors right away. Only for the simple fact that people book up quickly.”

According to the latest data, the average cost of a wedding this year is estimated to be about $29,000 dollars, which is up by about $1,000 dollars compared to last year.