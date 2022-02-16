HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – As spring gets closer so does another wedding season, and this year it is expected to be busier than ever, a result of the pandemic.

22News spoke with Lynn Kennedy, the director of sales and marketing at the Log Cabin and Delaney House about the wedding boom that is expected this year and what they’re doing to prepare.

After living in a COVID world the past few years, planning a wedding might seem like a piece of cake for some but a wedding wave prompted by postponed nuptials is making thing more complicated for couples to be and local wedding venues are trying to ease that stress.



“We are really trying to treat them just like we would pre-pandemic. We are ready for any hurdle that is thrown our way because we had to face it all the last two years”, Kennedy told 22News.

The key thing to keep in mind is to be more flexible than ever, with a wedding boom in the works. But it’s still possible for future couples to pull off a beautiful and safe wedding.

Experts say to make sure to read your contract with your vendor, make sure to know your cancelation policy as well as the rescheduling policy and if your deposit will transfer for into the new date.

The wedding industry has also been impacted by shipping backlogs, and labor shortages so order everything you need well in advance. Experts say, for example, purchase a wedding dress at least 6 months early to allow plenty of time for returns, and alterations and you’ll want lockdown the venue as soon as possible.



“Your three main vendors that you should be locking down are your venue, photographer, and DJ, they will book up the quickest. Demand is higher, and with employee shortage, people cant take on as many bookings. So if you knock off things from the list as you possibly can, I would”, Kennedy added.

Don’t forget to always have a wedding plan 2.0 in case things don’t go as planned, like the option for a backyard wedding with immediate family members and then plan that larger gathering at a later date if need be.

Experts say hiring a wedding planner can also ease the stress of planning a wedding during the pandemic.