Wednesday’s Bright Nights featured Zoo at Forest Park

Hampden County

by: Duncan MacLean

Posted: / Updated:

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Bright Nights at Forest Park added a one-night-only feature on Wednesday night, opening the Forest Park Zoo. 

Visitors got a chance to see the animals of the Zoo at Forest Park and learn about zoo functions in winter. The one-night zoo exhibit featured barn-yard animals, camels, reptiles, even beavers building a dam in the pond.  

They added some Christmas flair too with cider, carolers and a visit from St. Nick. Zoo officials enjoy the night to share a different side of the zoo. 

“Bright Nights is such a great community event and there are so many people who come every year we love to be able to share that experience and to offer a little something special for guests,” said Sarah Tsitso, executive director for Zoo at Forest Park and Education Center. 

This was the third annual zoo opening during Bright Nights. 

