Weed control measures to begin at Hamilton Reservoir in Holland this week

HOLLAND, Mass. (WWLP) – Hamilton Reservoir in Holland will be treated for invasive weeds this week.

The reservoir will be treated with chemicals on Thursday to prevent weed growth.

There’s no fishing allowed that day. Property owners along the 364-acre lake cannot put their boats in the water, and no one’s allowed to go swimming.

People should also avoid using the reservoir for watering livestock until June 22 or for irrigation until June 26.

Every spring the town treats the reservoir with these chemicals to stop the weed growth.