Week-long mural painting festival kicks off in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The face of downtown Springfield is undergoing a change. The artist’s organization known as Fresh Paint is in the early stages of its week-long mural festival downtown.

Many familiar, iconic reminders now cover downtown walls. But other murals celebrate less familiar people.

A large mural on a Dwight Street parking garage will call attention to Sol Rios, a long time downtown resident who’s said to be a tireless advocate for her neighbors at a nearby high rise apartment complex.

“I feel so excited,” Rios told 22News. “It’s the first time like this on a wall; I’m really excited.”

Twenty-five artists will spend all of next week completing 10 sprawling murals that capture the spirit of downtown Springfield.

22News is proud to be a media sponsor for this event.

Mural festivals have grown in popularity in Massachusetts and throughout the country.

Find 22News on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram; send your news tips to reportit@wwlp.com.