WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Tuesday is the 22News day of giving, but Monday the communities of West Springfield and Agawam announced a joint program of care. 22News reporter Sy Becker found out how you can help.

West Springfield Mayor Will Reichelt and his Agawam counterpart, Bill Sapelli joined State Senator John Velis to announce a two-pronged Ukraine relief program The Parish cupboard is collecting health items to help the people of Ukraine.

Monetary donations will be accepted all day Saturday at the West Springfield senior center. Mayor Reichelt explained his town’s history to people from Ukraine.

“They’re second and third generations, they’re all part of our community. They’re all Americans, we want to support their families back there as well.”

It’s not surprising the West Springfield senior center will be the focal point for monetary donations on Saturday. Council on aging executive director Sarah Long has been receiving inquiries for a while.

“Absolutely, we’ve been getting a lot of folks reaching out, Ukraine is a hot topic, and we want to keep our local needs in the forefront and our population in line. It’s going to be challenging,” she said.