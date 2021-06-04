Weekend heatwave: How to stay safe

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – After a cold and rainy Memorial Day weekend, temperatures are now moving in the opposite direction.

Temperatures could reach 95 degree, which means people need to stay cautious.

Limit outdoor activity, especially during mid-day

Drink more water than usual

Look for signs of heatstroke, and call 911 if experiencing hot, red, damp skin, headaches, dizziness, and nausea

Another reminder in warm weather is to never leave kids or pets in the car.

“I’m actually really grateful, a lot of my friends actually leave their windows down and things like that whenever they bring their pets out. Just everyone, stay hydrated,” Travis Ambroise told 22News.

Springfield cooling stations