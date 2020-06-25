Weldon Rehabilitation Hospital in Springfield to be renamed after sexual abuse claim against Catholic bishop

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A rehabilitation center will be renamed following a report of child sexual abuse by a Springfield Catholic Bishop, deemed ‘credible’ by the Springfield Diocese.

The Weldon Rehabilitation Hospital, part of Mercy Medical Center on 175 Carew Street, will be renamed after a newly released report from Retired Judge Peter Velis. The report contained an investigation involving sexual abuse by Springfield Catholic Bishop Christopher Weldon in the 1960s.

In a statement to 22News, Mercy Medical Center spokesperson Mary Orr said in part,

When Weldon Rehabilitation Hospital was named many years ago, it was done so with the best of intentions. The events of recent days have led us to consciously reflect on our mission and core values and it is clear that it is necessary to retract that decision and change the name of Weldon Rehabilitation Hospital. Mary Orr, Mercy Medical Center Spokesperson

Orr said that a final determination of the new name has not yet been made, but they will move through the renaming process immediately.