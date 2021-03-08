Wellness for the Culture in downtown Springfield provides mental health services

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A grand opening ceremony was held at Wellness for the Culture on Main Street in Springfield Monday.

The new location is to help engage black and brown communities in the downtown area and provide mental health services, well as integrate and partner with the entertainment and recreation-focused businesses.

Whitney Dodds, LMHC is the founder of Wellness for the Culture, LLC that she started in 2017. She credits her grandfather for his influence, “I’m fully convinced that representation is half the

battle. I want to show that Black culture IS professional – we don’t have to lose our culture to

choose our careers or communities,” Dodds.

In a news release sent to 22News on behalf of Wellness for the Culture, LLC, Dodds wanted a convenient location for individuals along a bus route to make mental health services accessible inside the city limits.

The grand opening was celebrated on International Women’s Day at its new location at 1365 Main Street. “What greater day to celebrate a black woman, trauma-survivor, and first generation college graduate from a lower-income community establishing her own practice as a Mental Health Clinician and CEO,” shared Dodds.