SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Springfield legislative delegation showed its appreciation to people who bring fresh produce to those who can’t get to a grocery store.

Springfield State Representative Orlando Ramos and his fellow legislators presented a $75,000 check Friday to the Wellspring Harvest and Mobile Market. The funding comes from the American Rescue Plan Act.

Wellspring operates a fresh fruits and vegetables delivery service to public housing tenants in the Indian Orchard neighborhood.

“This will allow Western Harvest to be able to serve other communities other than Indian Orchard and expand their open market beyond Indian Orchard such as East Springfield. We want to make sure all communities are served,” said State Rep. Ramos.

Wellspring Harvest operates out of a sizable greenhouse that grows its own produce in Springfield’s Indian Orchard neighborhood.