“We’re all going to be struggling:” Springfield vape store owners speak out following state-wide ban

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – One day you’re in business, the next day you’re closing your doors. Springfield vape shop owners were shocked by the Governor’s decision on Tuesday to ban vape products.

Shop owners told 22News their products aren’t the items causing the health problems.

“We are all going to be struggling,” said one local vape store owner. “From the stores to the people who have actually quit smoking and use vaping as an alternative.”

You can no longer sell vaping products in Massachusetts, at least for the next four months. Gov. Charlie Baker declared a public health emergency Tuesday, temporarily banning the sale of all flavored and non-flavored vaping products.

According to the CDC, nine people have died from severe lung disease, which they have associated with vaping. But local vape shops said the products they sell aren’t the problem, it’s non-professionals who illegally make vaping products in home labs.

“This isn’t a problem with the vapes I hope we can figure that out,” said Hasnain Ilyas, co-owner of Fine Cigars and Vape in Springfield. “It’s actually the THC black cartridges that everyone is selling on the streets.”

At Utopia Smoke and Vape in Springfield, you can see they’ve already cleared the shelves of all their vaping products. The owner said they’re going to have to close because most of their sales were from vaping devices and e-juices.

“We’re going to have to sell it,” said Yousef Manzoor, owner. “I mean we have families, I have a kid on the way it’s hard.”

The Governor’s vaping sales ban will be in effect through January 25, of next year. His administration will work with public health officials on future regulations over the next four months.

Many health agencies, including the American Lung Association, are backing Governor Baker’s temporary ban and are even calling on him to make it permanent.