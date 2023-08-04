WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – As the summer presses on, more mosquitos here in western Massachusetts are testing positive for West Nile Virus, and although no humans have contracted the virus, health officials are preparing.

This comes as mosquito populations are on the rise in our area from all the recent rain, and mosquitos have tested positive for West Nile here in West Springfield, but most of the state is still in low risk for that disease and Triple-E.

Experts we spoke with say all of the heavy rain in a short amount of time is to blame for the large mosquito population that we’ve seen across western Massachusetts. In combination with the unusually wet season, the CDC reports that mosquitoes have also become increasingly resistant to insecticides, and more mosquitoes means a higher chance for people to be bitten and get sick.

“When you have 70 degree temperatures or better and you have standing water, can complete from egg to adult in about 7 days,” said Bob Russell of American Pest Solutions. So, everyday there are just more mosquitoes hatching out and seeking a blood meal.”

Right now, there are a total of 90 West Nile Virus human disease cases reported across the US. So far, no human cases in Massachusetts. Most recently, a positive sample of West Nile Virus was detected from mosquitoes in the towns of Hadley and South Hadley.

Also over in Hampshire county, the city of Northampton is taking precautions, in response to the increase in the mosquito population. The city is now doing mosquito control work.