WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP)– A member of the West Springfield Police Department is being investigated for alleged misconduct.

Kate O’Brien Scott, Chief of Staff/General Counsel for the Town of West Springfield told the 22News I-Team that “Captain (Brian) Pomeroy is currently on paid administrative leave pending an investigation into misconduct.” She could not go into detail on what type of misconduct the investigation involved.

22News contacted the Hampden District Attorney’s office and spokesperson James Leydon said that currently there are no charges pending and the investigation is ongoing.

The 22News I-Team sent a records request to the Springfield District Court inquiring about any documents that may provide information into the investigation and are waiting for a response.

This is a developing story and 22News will provide updates as they become available.