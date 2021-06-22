West Springfield 4th of July celebration scheduled

Hampden County

by:

Posted: / Updated:

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Town of West Springfield is hold a 4th of July celebration event from 11:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

West Springfield Mayor Will Reichelt and the West Springfield Park & Recreation Department announce plans to celebrate Independence Day beginning with a BBQ at 11 a.m. on July 4th. The event will be held at the Town Common on Park Street.

UNICO will be selling hamburgers, hot dogs, chips, popcorn, soda and more for cash only. The free events include the following:

  • 11 a.m. – 3 p.m. BBQ with West Springfield UNICO
  • 11:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. David Garrity – Illusionist
  • 1 p.m. – 3 p.m. Off The Record
  • 9:30 p.m. Fireworks presented by The City of Springfield

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Only on WWLP.com | Digital First

More Digital First

Trending Stories

Donate Today