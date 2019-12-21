West Springfield, Agawam police officers raise money for Special Olympians

AGAWAM, Mass. (WWLP) – The West Springfield and Agawam Police Departments celebrated alongside the special Olympics Friday night, serving dinner for a good cause.

Officers served as celebrity waiters at the Kaptain Jimmy’s in Agawam, accepting tips to benefit Special Olympics Massachusetts.

Guests were greeted at the door by Special Olympians before being sat and cared for by police officers. It is a meaningful night for all involved.

“They’re surprised, they’re excited to see all the officers out here getting involved with the athletes,” said Erica Ireland, a patrol officer for the West Springfield Police Department.

Dalton Boglisch told 22News, “A lot of us like to do this, it’s giving back to the community. We do this as a job we like giving back to the community its just one more way to help out.”

Special Olympics Massachusetts provides year-round sports training, athletic competition, and other related programming for over 13,000 athletes with intellectual disabilities across the state in nearly 450 sporting competitions each year.