West Springfield Animal Control rescued “Sean” the pitbull from Bear Hole, now seeking information

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The West Springfield Animal Control is looking for information on a pitbull that was caught after running loose for more than a week in Bear Hole.

According to the West Springfield Animal Control, officers are looking to speak with the driver of a vehicle that was seen in Four Corners (parking lot of Morgan Rd/Prospect Ave) on Wednesday, May 26.

On May 29, animal control posted on Facebook about a white and brown pitbull type dog loose in the West Springfield line of Holyoke by a TJ O’Connor officer. The dog took off before the officer could catch him.

On June 1, animal control posted on Facebook a photo of the dog that was wandering the line between West Springfield and Holyoke in the area of Morgan Road, Prospect Ave, Interstate Drive, and Bear Hole. They believed this dog was left in Bear Hole.

Last Wednesday, June 2, animal control posted the pitbull has been caught and they are now naming him Sean. A resident was able to slip a leash around him while he was resting on a chair.

(West Springfield Animal Control)

He was covered in ticks and exhausted but was in good physical condition. Animal control is not looking for anyone to adopt or foster Sean at this time but will provide updates on the West Springfield Animal Control Facebook page.

Animal control thanks all the residents for calling in sighting and ACO Simpson for working on the Holyoke side to help catch Sean. If you have any information of the vehicle pictured or the owner of Sean, you are asked to contact West Springfield Police Department 413-263-3210.