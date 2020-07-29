West Springfield announces first draft back to school plans

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – West Springfield announced its first draft plan for reopening school in the fall during a zoom meeting Tuesday night.

The state is requiring districts to come up with three plans; full online instruction, a hybrid model, and a full re-start of school. West Springfield is considering three options for the hybrid model:

Divide students up into two cohorts, the first will go to school on Monday and Tuesday, and the second on Thursday and Friday, allowing schools to be disinfected on Wednesdays and Saturdays. The other option is for students to learn fully online.

The state is contracting with a third-party vendor to provide full online teaching services. Or grades 6th through 12th will be fully online until a specific date and early childhood through 5th grade would go to school.

“This a draft,” said Tim Connor, superintendent. “You’re going to see in the presentation that there is a lot to work through and as you know and as we see this is an ever-changing situation.”

Connor added that the district still needs to address PPE supply, bus shortages, and replacing staff that can’t return to schools due to health conditions or child care.

The town is asking for feedback about this upcoming year from parents and caregivers by filling out a survey.