West Springfield announces plans for safe Halloween

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass (WWLP) – West Springfield is getting creative with their Halloween plans that follow COVID-19 safety precautions while having fun.

The town created a trick-or-treat trail at the Bragg Brook Trail behind the Irish Cultural Center on Morgan Road. The Parks and Recreation Department allows 30 children at a time to go through the trail at times intervals.

On the walk, trick-or-treaters can stop at different stations to collect crafts and treats. The mayor says they may do it again next year because it’s been so popular this year.

“This is a great COVID Halloween option that we have here and everyone likes it so far. It’s making sure that we’re still having some stuff and making it safe and giving the kids something to do. Because it is a year unlike any other,” said Mayor Will Reichelt.

Tickets are sold out even after they added more days. The event is for West Springfield residents only.