West Springfield approves proposal for municipal fiber

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Town Council of West Springfield approved the proposal for municipal broadband internet.

According to Mayor William Reichelt, the proposal includes a partnership with Whip City Fiber of Westfield Gas and Electric to provide municipal broadband service to West Springfield residents.

The Town Council meeting on Monday reviewed the following:

Consider the approval of an intergovernmental agreement with WG&E The establishment of an enterprise fund dedicated to municipal broadband The first of two votes to establish a municipal light plant in West Springfield

“We have been researching different options to provide West Springfield residents with a high quality, reliable internet service,” Reichelt commented. “With the shift to remote learning and remote work over the past fifteen months, we have experienced the limitations of and frustrations with the internet options currently available in our area. With Comcast’s data cap implementation on the horizon, we knew that it was an ideal time for us to move forward with this significant investment in Town-owned infrastructure to ensure our residents have quality services available to them.”

Four sections accepting applications for service

The installation to the first parts of town is scheduled for 2022. Residents can apply for service or provide contact information for the latest updates in West Springfield at WhipCityFIber.com/west-side.

West Springfield will be the 21st community to partner with Whip City Fiber broadband internet.