WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Bringing an appetite of diversity to one local community.

Tonight was the Opening for the Farmers Market at the West Springfield Boys and Girls club. Every Thursday through October, the Farmers Market will offer fresh fruits and vegetables for purchase. The market serves as a multicultural event, with 5 different languages spoken by staff and vendors.

Rumbila Avdullahi, the manager of the farmers market said, “Anybody who has a food stamp or ebt card has HIP and it allows people to purchase vegetables and fruit from farmers markets like ours for free.”

The market also helps low-income families afford healthy and local food, with 90% of proceeds made through SNAP and HIP programs.