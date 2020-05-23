West Springfield Boys and Girls Club hold fundraiser

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The West Springfield Boys and Girls Club got a little creative with a fundraiser on Friday.

Flutes and Flavors was originally scheduled for March but due to COVID-19 it was postponed. The Boys and Girls club held a curbside car procession down the Big E Avenue of States.

People could make a donation and pick up food and beverage samples from local restaurants and even enjoy music right from their own car. During COVID-19 it has been hard for the club because their doors have been closed for months.

“So we really haven’t had a lot of income coming into the club and fundraisers like Flutes and Flavors helps us to raise critical funds so we really needed to find a way a sfe and effective way to host this event.” Sarah Calabrese, a resource director for the Boys and Girls Club, told 22News.

All of the money raised goes directly towards The West Springfield Boys and Girls Club.