West Springfield Boys and Girls Club hold fundraiser

Hampden County

by:

Posted: / Updated:

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The West Springfield Boys and Girls Club got a little creative with a fundraiser on Friday.

Flutes and Flavors was originally scheduled for March but due to COVID-19 it was postponed. The Boys and Girls club held a curbside car procession down the Big E Avenue of States.

People could make a donation and pick up food and beverage samples from local restaurants and even enjoy music right from their own car. During COVID-19 it has been hard for the club because their doors have been closed for months.

“So we really haven’t had a lot of income coming into the club and fundraisers like Flutes and Flavors helps us to raise critical funds so we really needed to find a way a sfe and effective way to host this event.” Sarah Calabrese, a resource director for the Boys and Girls Club, told 22News.

All of the money raised goes directly towards The West Springfield Boys and Girls Club.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Only on WWLP.com | Digital First

More Digital First

State Police Overtime Scandal

More State Police Overtime Investigation
LIVE NOW /
Watch 22News at 10:00 p.m. on The CW Springfield

Trending Stories

Donate Today